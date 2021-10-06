The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Lawrence Fejokwu has said the newly unveiled “Operation Still Water” will address insecurity challenges during the festive periods in Lagos and Ogun states.

The GOC stated this during the inauguration of “Operation Still Water” held at Digital Bridge Institute, Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos state scheduled to hold from October 4 to December 23.

Fejokwu said, “The exercise is an ember month programme, which we have conducted over the years since the days of “Python Dance, Crocodile Smile,” which have been reviewed as Still Water.

“The whole idea of the exercise is for us to come out on the field to rehearse all we have been teaching ourselves in our various classrooms.

“It will serve as a rehearsal on how to tackle criminal elements which is what we do in our various classrooms and now we are bringing it down to the fields.”

He said that the exercise is in conjunction with other sister agencies, stating that there would be increased military movement by day and night in Lagos state and its environs.

“We will be working in synergy with other agencies so that when we conduct raids in future such as Stop and Search, all security services will be on the same page,’’ he said.