APM Terminals, Apapa has been commended by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for raising the bar in port operation and port safety at the Apapa port complex, Lagos.

Speaking during the 2021 Annual Global Safety Day, themed, “Leading with Care”, the port manager, Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, yesterday, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olotu, commended APM Terminals Apapa for ranking first in safety for people coming into the terminal.

She said, “APM Terminals is the largest container handling company in the whole of Nigeria. We want to particularly salute you for all the efforts you have put in place to ensure that the premier port keeps ranking first in areas of cargo handling, cargo integrity and safety for all the people who are coming into the terminal. Today, we have the opportunity to see people behind the scenes and I particularly appreciate what you are doing today.

“It is not every time we get to see the handlers, the drivers, hence we are using this opportunity to celebrate those who are not always visible.”

Thank you for keeping the premier port safe. Thank you for keeping APM Terminals safe. Thank you for ensuring that we are having safety practices that are of global best standards,” Olotu said.

Also speaking, the terminal manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said in his welcome address that while the management staff have more influence over work design control, the colleagues at the quayside, yard, workshop and other units are the experts and it is crucial that we all listen and learn from these colleagues with the highest potential for injury.

Steen said safety is a joint effort “no matter where you sit in the organization. You are the experts that expose yourselves to the front-line activities of our business, hence I want to encourage you to continuously learn safety and adapt to best practices. Safety is not what we learn once; it is a continuous process.