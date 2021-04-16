BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Operators of eateries along the Abuja-Lokoja-Okene expressway are counting their losses following the gridlock caused by road construction in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital within the last three weeks.

Travellers from the Northern and Southern axis chose NATACO in Lokoja as a spot for refreshment, even as different delicacies are sold to customers at exorbitant prices except the fried yam and plantain that are affordable.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday, the manager/chairman of Madam Mathew Restaurant, Mr Joseph Ihenacho, said the road construction affected the food business adversely.

According to him, “We cook much food everyday due to the number of passengers that stop-by at Nataco for refreshment but since the road construction commenced, accompanied by massive gridlock, travellers and motorists hardly drive in at the restaurant for the passengers to alight for refreshment”.

“The situation has grossly affected sales and we had to cut down the number of staff working in the restaurant”.

Ihenacho, who is also the chairman of food vendors association Nataco, said that the majority of the customers are currently construction workers and Okada riders.

Also, the owners of Season 2 restaurant, Mrs Maria Mathew and Mr Jude Hosea lamented that poor patronage was caused by the road construction, saying that only locals currently patronise the eatery.

“We are anxiously waiting for the road construction to end so that we can regain our customers”.

The reconstruction stretches from NNPC through Felele to Nataco, down to the Banda Naval base in Lokoja. The road was formerly four lanes but now collapsed into a single lane.