Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has appealed to his supporters to remain calm as he pursues redress within the confines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constitution and the laws of the land over the manipulation of the Ekiti State governorship primaries.

In a statement he issued yesterday, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, Opeyemi lamented the poor conduct of the primaries and assured his supporters that he had not given up his bid to govern the state.

Opeyemi said, “We are of course taking immediate steps within the confines of our party constitution and the law to seek redress for this blatant abuse of trust and due process by the state actors.

“So, whilst on this quest to seek an amicable resolution to this impasse, I urge all to remain calm and prayerful that justice and truth will prevail for the benefit of the people of Ekiti.

“To begin with, I would like to give thanks to Almighty God for His grace and fortitude that has brought us this far in our political journey together. I would like to thank our great party, the All Progressives Congress at all levels: the national , state, local government and ward structures for their continued support and in ensuring the tenets of democracy are continuously entrenched in the political entities and governance of Ekiti State,” he said.

Opeyemi said the “process of conducting the primaries was hijacked, truncated, compromised and bastardised by those at the helm of affairs in Ekiti State, which is tantamount to a complete abuse of trust and leadership.”

He said judging from a critical assessment of his campaign strategy by positively reaching out to the people in all the nooks and crannies of Ekiti State to push his progressive message, he had no doubt in his mind that he was coasting to victory had the process been transparent and fair.

The APC governorship aspirant said “it is public knowledge that no primary election took place on Thursday, 27th January, 2022, yet, rather disappointedly, results were announced based on concocted and fictitious vote counts.

The underlining level of impunity, desperation and perfidy which characterised the entire rigging process was so much and thought beclouding that I was alloted 700 plus votes in a state wide gubernatorial primary election in a state where I had scored over 94,000 votes in just one out of three senatorial districts to emerge as a senator. This was less than three years ago and after then I had done much more to earn the confidence and greater love of the people through effective representation on the floor of the Senate as well as life-touching empowerment programmes and constituency development projects.

“More specifically, the breakdown of the votes alloted to me indicated that I got 150 votes in Ado-Ekiti, my beloved second home where I had recorded 28,000 out of the 42,000 votes that gave me the House of Representatives mandate way back in year 2011 to represent Ado/Irepodun-Ifelodun federal constituency.

“But we will remain resolute, strong, focused and faithful in the face of this impunity, total lack of regard for the electoral due process and executive rascality by a chosen few who were elected to represent the interests of Ekiti people,” he said.