By the nature and position of Chief of Army staff, COAS, not many men will ever rise through the ranks to achieve the pinnacle of service in the Army. It is not just an honor to be found worthy and appointed to the rank of a 3 Star General in the Nigerian Army, it is a position of great responsibility to the Nation and for the men that serve under you.

In light of the war we have been fighting for over a decade in the North-East and the various other hotspots and flare ups of violence and insecurity, the position of COAS is a formidable challenge to any man that must lead other men and women into armed conflict and to win peace. I have had the pleasure and honor in my life, of meeting many such men from other countries and a few in Nigeria; from various services in the Military. I can wholeheartedly say, that only a few had been standout leaders to me. Leaders willing to put their souls into the Job at hand and make a difference while setting a high bar. Lt. General Attahiru was one of those very few Men in my opinion. A gentle giant with a hope for peace and a mindset to propel change in the Army and in Nigeria, our country he dearly loved and served. I had the pleasure of meeting him after his appointment by Mr.President and he was solemnly aware about the responsibilities he had at hand. He was not a vengeful man in anyway and he was well aware that the country needed to pivot into a winning mentality, which needed to start with victory in the North-East, peace in the South and unity in the East. In his opinion, all these were winnable battles for peace to reign in Nigeria.

We met a few more times before his confirmation by the senate and I remember a notable exchange he had with a legislative committee set up to probe spending by the military. He had not been able to attend a number of invitations by the committee before that day and when challenged by members of the committee, he replied with a tone that made me proud. To paraphrase his comments, he had to remind the members that he had a job to do, an army to get familiar with, formations to inspect and the moral of men to raise. Such was the sense of duty of this man.Our interactions were private, but always deep and focus on his men and improvements he wanted to make for them to strengthen their resolve and productivity. He knew that the task was an uphill one and it would be a tireless one for him. He wanted to improve greatly on the engagement parity between his men and the various combatants they were facing. He wanted to remove parity in their field weapons, feeding, supply and logistics and above all force protection of his men. He knew well, the army’s service history during the 80’s when he was in Liberia and how the Nigerian Army performed and liberated Liberia amongst other African countries. He would say, he has a job to do for his men and for this great country.

On another occasion, we talked about the Army then and now and one thing he lamented on was that even during the time of service of Mr President, the army force readiness was around 70%. Battalion strengths and equipment was at peak form, so much so that we could participate in United Nations peacekeeping duties around the world with top quality equipment, a ready fighting force and also generate income for the Government due to this force readiness structure. He believed that our force strength was quite low and his dream in the next two years was to get it to around 50% force readiness.

I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru because I believe he was the man for the moment, someone that we needed presently at the helm of affairs at the Army. I wanted to pay tribute to his service for wanting to prove himself to our nation and His President; that he was a worthy choice for the job of defeating our present enemies and to leave a worthy legacy at his term end as COAS. The fact that we will never know what would have actually happened under his leadership is not lost on me, but I appreciated and know how much he put into wanting to make these feelings he expressed into a reality.

I pray that the current service chief’s all have the desires of a resounding victory as our late COAS did. I am hopeful that who ever Attahiru’s replacement may be, he brings patriotism, bravery, wisdom and clarity of purpose to the task at hand.

He should know that he is the servant of the people, under the authority of a democratically elected Commander in Chief and that the Unity and integrity of Nigeria must be his paramount ambition. At this very sober moment, Nigerians deserve to feel a sense of hopefulness, capacity in our armed forces and national security. We want to know that the service chief’s will be given all the tools needed to defend us from all our enemies, be they foreign or domestic.

General Irabor (CDS), Air Marshal Amao (CAS), Vice Admiral Gambo (CNS) and IG Adamu all deserve a chance to prove that they are fit for the weighty task at hand and like all Nigerians, I am sure that we all want them to be provided with the tools for the task, after all they are the end users, they are our defenders. Regardless of past issues and doubts on funding and payments etc, if we don’t defend Nigeria by all means necessary, we will have no economy, no cities, no life and no country to call home; should our enemies have their way. We must spend and sue for peace and stability We are always too quick to move on, in a haste for what’s next, but I wish as a Nation we would take some time out to pause and reflect on our journey so far and have meaningful projections about where we are going as a nation. I wish we would take time to appreciate each other at all levels of humanity and have real understanding of our differences. We need to stop being agitated by individuals who wish to propel their ambitions and thirst for power by any means necessary, even if it means dividing this great country.

We are a Nation, imperfect like all others. Nigeria and Nigerians must continue on this sole path as a Nation, even through this difficult period. We have lost too many gallant men and women in this fight for a united Nigeria. We must also be aware that; no nation has had zero bloodshed in its growth, but let us all also be crystal clear that no nation on earth has ever survived two civil wars. I pray that nation builders, peacemakers, men and women of God and those who took an oath to defend this nation in our parliament, help us through this rocky road we are passing through at this moment in our Nations History. In history, this will just be etched as a difficult period for Nigeria.

Attahiru’s dream was to serve Nigeria well and ring in the bells of peace. I write in his name praying for that same peace to reign in Nigeria and that all those who serve us gallantly are all remembered, for they are the defenders of our democracy. Fighters against those that will do us harm and test our togetherness as one people. We are all descendants of Abraham, serving one God in a country that must remain one.

May the Almighty rest the souls of the brave men and women we have lost and sooth the hearts of those they have left behind. We pray for the Almighty to continue to bless Nigeria.