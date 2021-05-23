Gender-based violence is a menace that takes its roots in gender inequality, and remains one of the most common human right violations all over the world. Gender-based violence is violence directed against a person because of their gender. In most societies, both boys and girls, men and women experience different forms of gender based violence but girls and women are the majority especially in developing societies and third world countries. A lot has been said and written about the causes of gender based violence but today, I chose to write about different practical and relatable ways in which this menace can be curtailed.

To tackle and prevent further cases of gender based violence and their attendant consequences, there is the need for more sustained advocacy and awareness campaigns, sensitization and advocacy efforts can never go out of fashion when it comes to tackling the scourge of gender based violence. Men and women must undergo orientation and reorientation on the place of women and men in the society. People must understand that no matter what their culture says, hitting a woman is wrong, forcing yourself on your wife when she withdraws consent is also wrong. Using children as domestic servant is equally wrong because it exposes them to all sorts of situations that puts them in harm’s way.

Also, victims must be encouraged to speak up. There is the need to break the culture of silence if the fight against gender based violence is to be won. Many women in abusive marriages have embraced the culture of silence and this has caused some people their lives. As a woman, if your husband is abusing and molesting you or your children, you should speak up so that you can find help. Whenever we keep quiet when we ought to speak up, we encourage such crimes to thrive, therefore, we must silence the culture of silence.

Empowerment support should be given to women because research has proven that women tend to remain in abusive marriages because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their children if they walk out on their marriages. Therefore, when women are empowered with skills and small scale businesses, first of all it reduces the time they spend with the abuser at home and also gives them the opportunity of walking away when they experience any form of abuse.

Education must be made free and compulsory for everyone including women, boys and girls men and children. It is not just enough to canvass for education for girls, we must understand that in some cases, men are the abusers, therefore, they also need to have access to education right from childhood to change their perception about the place of women in their lives. Children must go to school rather than roaming the streets begging for alms or hawking and being vulnerable to trafficking, sexual and gender based violence.

Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programmes for both gender is another important way forward. It is very important to engage housewives and empower them with a skill to make themselves more productive and useful to themselves and the society at large. An idle man is no doubt the devil’s workshop, hence, young men and women should be given startup capital and equipment to enable them get busy with something productive rather than spend all day and night on alcohol, drugs and violent activities.

There is the need for synergy between NAPTIP, Non-Governmental Organisations and relevant authorities. It is important that all hands must be on deck if we are to overcome this. Governmental and non-governmental organisations must synergize to create awareness and stop all forms of sexual and gender based violence.

When people commit crime and get adequately punished as stipulated by the law, it serves as a deterrent to them and others who may have the intention of committing such crimes therefore perpetrators must be tried in a competent court of law and when found guilty, made to face the wrath of the law so that it can serve as deterrent to other would be perpetrators.

There is the need for the abolition of harmful cultural practices against girls and women. Such practices include female genital mutilation, underage marriages, harmful widowhood practices, etc. These are various forms of abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

There should be sustained national orientation and reorientation to sensitize boys and men on the need to see girls and women as equal partners in progress rather than as inferior humans. Rather than compete with each other, men and women, boys and girls should be encouraged to complement each other.

There should be equality between male and female in schools, places of worship, etc. Policies that are gender friendly and would allow women to participate equally and freely with men at all levels of governance without any form of discrimination should be developed and implemented.

Legal, humanitarian, medical, financial and counselling support should be provided for victims of gender based violence so that they can have closure. Modern shelters where victims would be properly rehabilitated through psycho-social support and empowerment before being recruited to the society should be built in at least every state of the Federation.

Dame Julie Okah-Donli is the Chair of the board of trustees of the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons (UNVTF) and Executive Chairman, Roost Foundation. She was until December 2020, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)