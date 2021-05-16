Bullying is a very common form of abuse that we often overlook and take for granted. It is the deliberate, and habitual use of force, coercion, hurtful teasing or threat, to abuse, control, aggressively dominate or intimidate other people and this happens every day at homes, schools, places of worships, relaxation centers etc. Adults and teenagers can be bullied and research has shown that every teenager have at some points in their lives been bullied in school and these are facts that can be verified.

Many children learn the act of bullying from the home where they lord it over their younger siblings and neighbours and their parents either encourage, ignore or refuse to caution them. For instance, it is not uncommon to see a boy or girl beat up her younger siblings or neighbours and take away their food or toys. In some cases, bullies are older, taller, fatter and bigger than their victims and even when they are younger or smaller, they have some sort of social advantage that enables them to pounce on their victims at any given time.

Schools are also budding grounds where bullying thrives. There is hardly any school where you don’t have cases of incessant bullying. Even in primary schools, bullying takes place. In the classrooms, libraries, hostel, play grounds, etc. children are bullied into joining different illegal associations, into submitting their upkeep money, snacks, lunch packs, etc. Some senior students go to the extent of forcing junior students to have sex with them and if they refuse they are threatened with violence and death should they report to anyone.

Most bullies often learn the behavior from home under the tutelage of their parents and because their parents do not nip such ugly behavior on the bud, they carry on to schools and over times, it becomes their normal way of life. They no longer see anything wrong with it and begin to spread their wings by engaging in deadlier acts of bullying. As adults, most if not all of us have that memory of a school mate who bullied us or our friends. Someone whose presence in school sends cold shivers down our spine. Someone whose parents can no longer do anything to control because they refused to stop him/her when they had the opportunity to do so. Someone whose teachers and even the school authorities are find difficult to control.

You see such students getting into fights, beating up their fellow students within and outside the school premises. For instance, you could just be walking home from school and suddenly this group of boys jump out of nowhere and barricade the road. As soon as you see him, your heart skips a beat because you understand that you will pay dearly for refusing to give your lunch pack or even money when he requested for it. Because bullies have a way of threatening and shutting up their victims, you discover that many people will rather lick their injuries in silence than speak up and this is where the culture of silence is cultivated.

Primary school bullies that are often overlooked grow up and carry on their bullying in secondary and tertiary institutions on a deadlier scale. Most bullies end up as a cultist because that platform gives them all that they require to unleash fear and mayhem on their victims and because higher institutions are more decentralized than the secondary and primary schools, the negative impact of bullying is felt here most.

This explains why people are forced to join cults and when they refuse, they are threatened with death and all sorts of unprintable things. Girls are forced to go into relationships with cult members and when they refuse they are threatened with rape and in most cases gang raped. Intelligent students are forced to engage in examination malpractices that will favour cult members at the detriment of other students etc. Because higher institutions have students from different background, you have a situation where different bullies meet and because they are used to being leaders, they clash among themselves, often known as inter cult clashes that has cost many innocent people their lives and that of their loves ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

These bullies also graduate into the society and begin to lord it over law abiding citizens and when people refuse to do their bidding, they become violent and engage in all forms of abuse. They beat up their partners at the slightest provocation, rape, steal and threaten to destroy public and private properties like we see all around us.

Parents have to step up their roles as the first custodian of virtues and ensure their children and ward are cautioned when they notice traits of bullying because it goes beyond mere childhood exuberance. It is a catalyst that sets the ball rolling for greater havoc.