Melting point has not been in the habit of praise singing for obvious reasons of being misrepresented or given political colouration to issues of governance. But the truth remains that whoever does exemplary good should be highlighted for the sole purpose of encouraging other leaders to follow same and build a progressive society.

As a journalist, what attracted me to politics was the passionate commitment of some leaders to the growth and development of their people and communities. Many who got the opportunity to serve either as elected or appointed persons in government failed to leave a mark or good legacy, while some have thrived to give good account of their stewardship.

Rivers State, one of the Niger Delta states of Nigeria, is one of the politically visible sub entities of Nigeria, always on the media map regardless of whichever political party that is ruling it. Its present governor, Barr Nyesome Wike came on board in 2015 and currently serving his second and last term in office.

Wike, like some few other governors, was obviously very prepared for the task of governance that he was to face. Serving as Minister of State for Education as his last political station at the federal level, having served his people as LGA chairman and Chief of Staff, was not lost on him regarding the briefs he was to hold as a member of the executive arm of government.

As a leader, being conscious of what is expected of you at all times keeps you focused on the goals you have set for yourself. As an elected leader in a fragile or developing democracy as ours, being sensitive to the yearnings and demands of the people keeps you at close range with your people. As an opposition Governor of a very strong state like Rivers State, only the sheer will protective determination of the electorates could save your mandate from being snatched as done in some cases.

Wike has warmed his way into the hearts of his people and many people across the nation because of his compassion and the moral sense of integrity he put into governance. The mental and physical energy exerted in the art of governance oiled with sincerity and honesty, transparency and human courage has made him to freely and comfortably defend and protect, advocate and speak for his people anytime any day.

His bridging of the theory and practice of compassion, moral suasion and political simplicity has earned him accolades within and outside his domain and political party. He is highly respected across board because of his diligent pursuit of realistic human principles. He cherished his integrity so much that his words are always matched with action. Apart from his good inter personal relations with people, Wike has performed creditably well with impressive outing to the satisfaction of every typical Nigerian politician even those of the Apc except those who have swore to hate him.

The number of heavy duty projects completed and commissioned with amazing and marvelous legacy infrastructural sites have beautified Port Harcourt and the entire Rivers State.

The fervent desire to deliver quality projects to the people is in his blood. Everyone who has followed the trajectory of his administration objectively, will agree that he hit the ground running from the first day he assumed office in 2015, fixing roads and bridges, reorganising institutions and establishments, opening up clamped down spaces and courageously mending fences across political and tribal divides and lifting the state to its present higher level.

It was little wonder therefore that in just two years of his first term, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo visited Rivers State and was amazed by the volume of work and projects already delivered and functional, a development that earned him the prefix of ‘Mr Projects’. Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, APC’s Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was to corroborate and revalidate the Vice President’s honest observation and endorsement a few months later when he visited Rivers State to commission some projects himself. Fayemi said,” from today, know that you’re a leader in this country. If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors. You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speaks the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”

Senator Ndume, also of the Apc, highlighted the peaceful and secure nature of Rivers State, when he commended Governor Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in the state, which had given the people the liberty to come out and participate fully in the spree of projects commissioning across the state, without fear. “You don’t know what you have until you lose it. What you’re doing here, we will never try it in Borno State”.

Projects commissioning has become synonymous with the Wike administration in the last five years and even against the backdrop of the highly disorganised opposition in the State, one important fact which even his critics will admit and even concede to, is the quality construction of infrastructural projects like roads, bridges and jetties. This takes an unbridled commitment to accomplish.

Quality projects require careful planning, expert handling and many months of hard work to ensure that projects are delivered to specification to serve the people well. He has achieved with class, panache, tremendous success and a lot of goodwill and appreciation from Rivers people who are already beneficiaries.

The striking features of this feats was that most of the infrastructural projects were handled by renowned world class international and indigenous construction firms thereby promoting and enhancing local content development. The array of outstanding Governors, political leaders and national statesmen, cutting across partisan and geopolitical divides, invited to perform the commissioning goes to show the calibre and political quality of the man in question. This is what Nigerian leaders and people should be doing to bridge the deficit gaps that exists among us.

We need leaders like him who has demonstrated uncommon vision and rare courage in working for his people and making a difference in advancing the unity of Nigeria.

Wike has demonstrated this in his constant and consistent liaison with his fellow colleague governors regardless of party.

The charismatic Senator Rochas Okorocha, inaugurated the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area and described Governor Wike as a courageous leader, who has spoken truth to power, and has continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra.

As his Information Commissioner, Mr Nsirim said,”History is already recording the sounds and strides of Governor Wike and with many more projects still to be commissioned, it is only to be expected that his place in the pantheon of great leaders who delivered legacy projects and impacted positively on the lives of his people, is already secured”.