Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), comprising Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), have labelled groups and individuals opposed to the zoning of the Presidency to the South in 2023, as enemies of Nigeria.

SMBLF, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and signed by its chairman, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Prof George Obiozor and president of Middle Belt Forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus, described the groups and individuals as ‘unpatriotic and parochial.

The leaders accused Mamman Daura, a relative of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the original proponent of the anti-zoning campaign following his insistence that zoning should be jettisoned to have a competent person become president.

The statement reads in part: “They are enemies of Nigeria, that is what they are, nothing less. They are, barefacedly, aerating the cinders of dissent and disunity, which could exacerbate the crisis in the country.

“And the suggestion that the 2023 presidential contest should be left open to every region of the country, for the best candidate to emerge, is borne out of infantile reflections and political irrationality. Is there any region of Nigeria that lacks credible and competent persons to be president of the country?

“This arrogant statement of competence was originally propagated by Mamman Daura, nephew of President Buhari, who inferred that zoning should be jettisoned to have a competent person become president.

“Duara’s sentiment has now been adopted by some northern commentators, canvassing that there should be no more rotation and zoning but competence. Giving the impression that there are more educated and competent persons in the North than in the South. That is not only ridiculous but erroneous.

“It is on record that in 1953 when Chief Anthony Enahoro moved the motion for independence at the parliament, northern legislatures opposed it, on the ground that they did not have the “people” to compete with the south; they were not as educated as to the south.

“And when they got to the north, they vowed never to return to Lagos. That was why we didn’t get independence in 1956. Subsequently, conferences were held both in Ibadan and in London, leading to the nation’s independence in 1960.

“So, how can the reverse be the case today, where the north would contend that competence should be the yardstick for selecting a new president?

“What do they want? That the north should retain the presidency after the 8 years of President Muhammadu Buhari? That is simply absurd!

“Undoubtedly, political parties have the inalienable right to field candidates of their choices by established guidelines, and indeed, every Nigerian has the right to aspire to any office in the land, but it must be understood that rights are entwined. One citizen’s rights do not begin at the end of the rights of another.

“The concept of zoning and rotation of political positions, particularly in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria, is consistent with basic tenets of democracy; expressions that it is anti-democracy, are illogical.

“It is worthy of note that zoning has been an important factor in Nigeria’s political system, and it has helped to bolster harmony, understanding and confidence in the polity. We cannot ignore substantial and justified precedents. Protagonists of “anti-zoning” are, therefore, advised to heed history and review their obtuse suppositions in the interest of peace.”