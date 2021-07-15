Members of the opposition parties in Lagos State have appealed to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct credible elections in the forthcoming local government election which comes up July 24,2021, saying that the electorate would be proud of the commission.

The opposition parties which include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the commission not to turn itself to clearing House in the local government election.

Speaking at local government elections stakeholders’ Forum held in Alimosho local government area the PDP chairmanship candidate for Alimosho Local government Mr Adedayo Adeseye said the poll presents an opportunity for LASIEC to carve a niche for itself.

The chairmanship candidate noted that the opposition parties in the state are only going into the election with skepticism.

He however, urged LASIEC to build confidence of the electorate by conducting a free and fair election in order to change the narrative that it is an appendage of the party in government.

Adedayo said the local government election should be free, fair and credible because its success will determine the future of local government administration.

The LASIEC chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips while briefing the audience said all efforts would be made to ensure the success of the election, adding that the commission recognises all stakeholders and that the success of the election is the priority.