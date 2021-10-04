Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said he would continue to conduct the business of governance without being distracted by those he called the “Naysayers whose only interest are myopic and self-serving”.

The governor equally reiterated that he would continue to discharge the mandate given to him by the people and always be guided by the fear of God, to ensure a free, fair, and just society that promotes equity, fairness, and justice to all.

Abiodun stated this at the weekend during the 2021 Odun Omo Olowu festival in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the welfare and prosperity of the Ogun state people irrespective of age, gender, religious or political affiliation or their geographical location, will always be of topmost priority to his administration.

This, according to him, will be pursued and achieved through transparent public finance management which provides an atmosphere that guarantees a more prosperous life for the people.

“We believe that people should not pull down the house simply on account of individual or group interest that may not be in alignment with general and overall interest of the state. We are amenable and receptive to robust engagement in order to ensure that the greater majority of our people and state prosper. That is why we have always had an inclusive approach to governance because what concerns one should concern all.

“Let me reiterate that we shall continue to uphold all the tenets of good governance by being accountable, transparent, responsive, consensus-oriented, inclusive, participatory, just, fair and equitable.”