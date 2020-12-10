This Khutbah was delivered by Imam Muhammad Kabir Adam, PhD. on Safar 21, 1442 AH (October 9, 2020) at the National Mosque, Abuja:

All praise is due to Allah. We extol Him, seek His help and forgiveness, and repent to Him. We seek refuge in Allah from the evils of ourselves and from the bad of our deeds. Whomsoever Allah guides will never be led astray, and whomsoever Allah leaves astray, no one can guide. I bear witness that there is none worthy of worship but Allah (alone with no partners) and I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and that Muhammad, our beloved and intercessor, is His servant and Messenger.

On the authority of Abu Dharr al-Ghifārī (may Allah be pleased with him) from the Prophet, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam, from his Lord, that He said: O My servants! I have forbidden oppression for Myself, and I have made it forbidden amongst you, so do not oppress one another. O My servants, all of you are astray except those whom I have guided, so seek guidance from Me and I shall guide you. O My servants, all of you are hungry except those whom I have fed, so seek food from Me and I shall feed you. O My servants, all of you are naked except those whom I have clothed, so seek clothing from Me and I shall clothe you. O My servants, you commit sins by day and by night, and I forgive all sins, so seek forgiveness from Me and I shall forgive you. O My servants, you will not attain harming Me so as to harm Me, and you will not attain benefiting Me so as to benefit Me. O My servants, if the first of you and the last of you, and the humans of you and the jinn of you, were all as pious as the most pious heart of any individual amongst you, then this would not increase My Kingdom an iota. O My servants, if the first of you and the last of you, and the humans of you and the jinn of you, were all as wicked as the most wicked heart of any individual amongst you, then this would not decrease My Kingdom an iota. O My servants, if the first of you and the last of you, and the humans of you and the jinn of you, were all to stand together in one place and ask of Me, and I were to give everyone what he requested, then that would not decrease what I possess, except what is decreased of the ocean when a needle is dipped into it. O My servants, it is but your deeds that I account for you, and then recompense you for. So he who finds good, let him praise Allah, and he who finds other than that, let him blame no one but himself.

Servants of Allah! The Lord of Glory, the Blessed and Exalted, shows us in this hadeeth that he has forbidden injustice and oppression against himself, and has forbidden it among His servants.

The Prophet, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said in a Hadeeth reported by Abu Huraira: A Muslim is a Muslim’s brother. He does not wrong, desert or despise him. Piety is found here (pointing three times to his chest). Also, Jabir bin ‘Abdullah (may Allah be pleased with him) narrated that the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said: “Beware of oppression, for oppression will turn into excessive darkness on the Day of Resurrection and beware of niggardliness, for niggardliness destroyed your predecessors.”

Abu Musa (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said, “Verily, Allah gives respite to the oppressor. But when He seizes him, He does not let him escape.” Then he, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam recited, “Such is the Seizure of your Lord when He seizes the (population of) towns while they are doing wrong. Verily, His Seizure is painful (and) severe.” (Hud, 102)

Truth is the word of Allah. I say this and ask God for forgiveness for you and me and the rest of the Muslims from every sin, so seek forgiveness of your Lord; He is the Forgiving, the Merciful.

The sitting

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds, Who honours the righteous with a good ending. May the absolute peace and blessings of Allah be upon the best of mankind, our beloved Master, Prophet, Messenger, and Intercessor, Muhammad (ﷺ). I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship but Allah alone, without any partner, and I bear witness that our master Muhammad is His servant and messenger.

O servants of God, if you have fallen into some kind of injustice, hasten to repent to Allah, the Blessed and Exalted, and return the rights of those whom you have treated unjustly while you are still alive for there are neither dollars nor Pound Sterling for that purpose on the Day of Reckoning but deeds. Abu Huraira narrated: Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) said, Whoever has wronged his brother should ask for his pardon (before his death), as (in the Hereafter) there will be neither a Dinar nor a Dirham. (He should secure pardon in this life) before some of his good deeds are taken and paid to his brother, or, if he has done no good deeds, some of the bad deeds of his brother are taken to be loaded on him (in the Hereafter).

Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) also reported: Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said, “Do you know who is the bankrupt?” They said: “The bankrupt among us is one who has neither money with him nor any property.” He said, “The real bankrupt of my Ummah would be he who would come on the Day of Resurrection with Salat, Sawm (fasting) and Sadaqah (charity), (but he will find himself bankrupt on that day as he will have exhausted the good deeds) because he reviled others, brought calumny against others, unlawfully devoured the wealth of others, shed the blood of others and beat others; so his good deeds would be credited to the account of those (who suffered at his hands). If his good deeds fall short to clear the account, their sins would be entered in his account and he would be thrown in the (Hell) Fire.”

Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said, “On the Resurrection Day, the rights will be paid to those to whom they are due so much so that a hornless sheep will be retaliated for by punishing the horned sheep which broke its horns.” The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam also said, “Three supplications are answered without a doubt. The supplication of the oppressed, the supplication of the traveller, and the supplication of the parent for his son.” The Prophet, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam sent Mu’adh to Yemen and said to him, “Be afraid from the curse of the oppressed, as there is no screen between his invocation and Allah.”