The Special Task Force in charge of security in Plateau, Bauchi States and some parts of Southern Kaduna, codenamed Operation Save Haven (OPSH) has condemned the action of some members of Vom community for obstructing its operatives from effecting the arrest of a suspected gun runner and fabricator in the community located in Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

OPSH in a statement issued by the military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, said a situation whereby members of Vom community will prevent security agencies from performing their lawful duties and harbouring criminal elements was very unfortunate.

According to the statement, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN acting on credible intelligence mobilised personnel in the early hours of Saturday to effect arrest of a suspected gun runner and fabricator in Vom community.

He added that sadly, on sighting security personnel, members of the community came out en mass and barricaded the road leading to the community in a bid to prevent troops from gaining access to the community to carry out their lawful duty.

Major Takwa pointed out all efforts to calm the crowd proved futile as they resorted to throwing stones and other dangerous objects at security personnel who kept their cool in the face of the unwarranted provocation.

“In order to prevent the situation from degenerating, the Comd OPSH Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali ordered the immediate withdrawal of the troops from the community.

“Consequently, Operation SAFE HAVEN wish to call on the people never to attempt obstructing security agencies from the performance of their lawful duties. No one should be in doubt that troops would certainly effect the arrest of any person or persons suspected to be involved in any unwholesome activity considered capable of truncating the peace and security of the state and the nation at large,” he stated.