The special task force on Jos crises codenamed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has handed over 517 recovered firearms and light weapons recovered from bandits and other criminal elements operating within its area of operation.

OPSH Commander and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Jos, Major General Ibrahim Ali, made the disclosure during a press briefing in Jos, Plateau State while handing over the small arms and light weapons to the zonal coordinator, North-Central, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (ACCSALW), at the headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN, Jos.

Major Gen Ali said that the operational successes recorded by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN recently have led to the recovery of 517 small Arms and light weapons from criminal elements.

The firearms comprising of 40 automatic weapons and 477 locally fabricated firearms, automatic weapons include 26 AK47 rifles, 1 FN rifle, 2 Beretta rifles, 3 G3 rifles, 6 Beretta pistols, 1 Harris Burg pistol, and 1 SMG.

Others include 183 locally fabricated Rifles, 163 Dane Guns, 102 locally fabricated Pistols and 19 locally fabricated SMGs, 6 single barrel guns and 1 pump action.

Gen Ali also used the opportunity to dispel the unfounded campaign of calumny trending on some social media platforms that he has been compromising and taking side with a particular ethnic group in the conflict between farmers and herders in Plateau State.

He said, “Contrary to this falsehood, it is pertinent to note that as a member of the Armed Forces, I have sworn my allegiance to defend the country and protect the lives and properties of all citizens devoid of any ethnic, religious or pecuniary sentiments.”

Gen. Ali appreciated citizens who provided credible information that led to the success of the arms recovery and urged the troops to sustain the tempo in order to decisively curtail the activities of criminal elements in their joint area of operation.

Meanwhile, the zonal coordinator, North-Central, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms, Major Gen. Hamza Bature (Rtd) while receiving the weapons appreciated the troops and urged the public to always give necessary information to mop out illegal firearms from the hands of the public.

“I encourage the Operation SAFE HAVEN to step up the tide to ensure that we recover all firearms from the society, knowing that we are moving towards the election and we want everybody to be on the same page,” he said.

He expressed hope that more weapons would be recovered from the public as they continue to collaborate for the recovery of small arms and light weapons from the hands of non-state actors.