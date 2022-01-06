Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have bursted another drug syndicate and recovered 315 blocks of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, which street value is estimated to be about N6.5 million.

According to a statement issued in Jos, Plateau State by the Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, he said troops also recovered 1,610 Pregabalin capsules IP 300mg (NERVIGESIC capsules) suspected to be illicit drugs without NAFDAC registration number.

He pointed out that the substances and Pregabalin capsule were neatly concealed in a Toyota Avensis saloon car with registration number AAA 348 BT and Ford Edge Bus with registration number ABC 318 LU respectively.

The OPSH also noted that the driver of the Toyota Avensis refused to stop for search at Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) checkpoint along Akwanga – Gwantu Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State, adding that on pursuit, troops shot at the vehicle.

“One of the suspects lost his life as a result of gunshot wounds, while the other occupants escaped into the bush. The deceased was later identified as Danjuma Salisu. Items recovered from the car include 314 parcels of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, 2 fake military and Department of State Services ID cards bearing the deceased name, Motorola Radio and the sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000:00) only were recovered,” Takwa said.

He further said that, “Along same route, the Ford Edge Bus driver abandoned his vehicle on sighting troops snap checkpoint along Fadan Karshi Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.Troops conducted search on the vehicle and discovered large quantity of Pregabalin capsule IP 300mg (NERVIGESIC) Capsules suspected to be illicit drugs.”

According to the statement, the relatives of the deceased have been identified and his remains have been recovered through court process for burial.

Meanwhile, the suspected substances have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Plateau State Command for further investigation.

Similarly, the Pregabalin Capsules have been handed over to members of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Plateau State for further necessary action.

The Commander, OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, commended the troops for their vigilance even as he reiterated his commitment to clear criminal elements within OPSH Joint Area of Operation.

He urged for continued collaboration with law abiding citizens to ensure a crime-free society as he also enjoined members of the public to support security agencies with credible information on suspected criminal activities.