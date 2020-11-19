By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH |

A group of prominent Leaders in Opu Nembe community (Nembe-Bassambiri) in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State known as the Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu Nembe have distanced themselves from the purported quit notice served on AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Limited over the operations of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 29.

The Council of Chiefs at a press conference alleged to be sponsored against the company at the weekend had asked AITEO to hands off the operation of OML 29 declaring the company persona non grata in the area over what it claimed was the shabby treatment that was meted out to the people of the community.

In their statement, the Concerned Sons and Daughters of Opu Nembe expressed disappointment with the way and manner the Council of Chiefs has mismanaged resources that accrued from the operations of AITEO in the community which is alleged to have run into many millions of Naira.

According to the statement, before the advent of AITEO, the Opu Nembe community had purchased two boats from the previous operator of OML 29, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the leaders was trained on how to reinvest funds accruing to the community from the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

They pointed out that the boats which were given back to the oil company for hiring, for which millions of naira had accrued to the community’s purse, had not benefitted the community as there is lack of transparency and accountability and the people are not aware of the use of the proceeds.

The statement which was jointly signed by Numoipre Dede, Love Ayebaemi, Monday Ozo, Moses Dambo, Mrs Peace Amabite, Mr Samuel Appolo, Ololo Bara and Owei Nicholas also alleged that some persons behind the quit notice to AITEO are desperate because of the termination of their contracts due to incompetence and its re-award to more competent indigenous contractors. It stated that contractors who failed in delivering quality jobs are now behind the quit notice, adding that this must be rejected by the community.

The leaders while insisting that the community should not be dragged into personal issues between some members of the Council of Chiefs and AITEO declared that AITEO as an oil company has done well for the community and deserved all the support it could get.