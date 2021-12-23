As part of efforts to curb the menace of gender-based violence against women, Genesis House in partnership with Access Women Network, has hosted the 2021 edition of Orange Lecture in Lagos.

The event focused on tackling violence against women which has been a problem to people from various regions, countries, societies, and which affect women irrespective of income, class, race or ethnicity.

This year’s lecture themed, ‘Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!’ Has been chosen to lend a voice to the cry for help from the female gender, who have been victims of one form of violence or the other.

According to UNICEF, one in three women has been abused in her lifetime and in times of crises, these numbers rise, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises and conflicts.

In her keynote address, a Psychologist and Founder of MediaConcern Initiative, Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode, called for reinforced ways to tackle VAWG in schools.

She encouraged girls to always recognise the power of their voices in curbing this menace and explore available tools such as social media and the Internet to create more awareness on VAWG whilst staying conscious and protected from social media violence.

She also shared online platforms where women and girls can seek help, counsel and therapy.

Other speakers at the event including Psychologist and the Programme Director at Genesis House, Mrs. Onwunmi Tope Banjoko and Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivor, Iyinoluwa Onduru, further highlighted ways female students can identify and protect themselves from sexual predators in schools, homes and online platforms as well as the ways to overcome trauma and speak up when abused.

Other highlights of the conference included a creative competition with various prizes won by participating students and a panel session.

Genesis House is a residential rehabilitation centre for young females between the ages of 17 and 25, who have been victims of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.