By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area of Edo state, Hon. Evbareke Jenkins Osunde has launched a 3-pronged security strategy to ensure the safety of lives and property within the council’s jurisdiction at all times and especially during the end-of-year festivities.

The Council Chairman remarked at the opening of a special security summit for stakeholders in the LGA today that ‘’ the administration has decided to urgently rejuvenate various aspects of its security architecture to confront the increasing activities of criminals within the locality.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending the efforts of Governor Obaseki and the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, for exigently reactivating the state-wide Joint Task Force, the Oredo Chairman observed that the ‘’ Local Government will synergize effectively with the overall state security apparatus in tandem with the Council’s initiative to re-awaken its own local vigilante groups.

He added that the efforts of the Council in combating criminal elements in Oredo LGA was ‘’going to be robust and holistic in a way that will be suffocating and suicidal for armed robbers, the kidnappers , murders and other criminal in the society.’’

Advertisements

The Chairman asserted that the LGA takes seriously its premiere obligation to protect lives and property in the Oredo community with the assurance that the administration will not fail in such a critical assignment.

Osunde therefore called on ‘’market women, traders , the cab drivers , the POS operators as well as the big entrepreneurs and all residents and visitors to Oredo to be rest assured of a peaceful and violence-free Christmas and New Year celebration .