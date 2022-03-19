The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA),regarded by many as one of the most prestigious movie industry awards will make a return for it’s 8th edition, after a one years hiatus.

The award organizers Multichoice, announced during a press conference that the eight-day event leading to the awards gala night will begin on May 7.While the award gala is scheduled to hold on May 14.

Speaking on the Awards,Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Group, Dr Busola Tejumola said: “We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for.”

“We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year.

“These curated events will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food and African culture. There will also be panel discussions and film screenings from our MultiChoice Talent Factory, industry sessions, and competitions for digital content creators and budding fashion designers” she stated.

Ahead of the May 14 awards, a live broadcast event hosted by actors Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong will hold on March 19 to announce the year’s nominations.

For this edition, nominees have been confirmed in 33 categories including the newly introduced Best Online Social Content Creator category. A total of 12 categories will be decided by viewers’ votes while 21 will be selected by the awards’ panel headed by seasoned filmmaker Victor Okhai. This year’s Best Soundtrack winner will take home N1 million sponsored by Pepsi.

