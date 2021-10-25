The 2021 edition of the annual ‘One Win Camp’ ended on Saturday at the sports complex of NIgeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna with organisers calling for sponsors to reach more girls in the next edition.

No fewer than 1,600 girls participated in the basketball camp that has started producing future stars for the country. Highlighting the successes of the camp over the years, the coordinator, Coach James Fungen, said three out of the five girls that won silver medal for Team Kaduna at the just concluded 6th National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara State, were discovered and groomed at the annual One Win Basketball Camp.

“We thank God that we are beginning to see signs, some of the girls are falling into the state team and featuring at national competitions. Out of five girls that represented Team Kaduna at the NYG, three are from here.

“For them to break into the state team, representing the state nationally is good. It shows the ABCs they are learning are being put into practice,” he said.

Coach Fungen, who is also the head coach of Kaduna Polytechnic, further stated that the girls are also building charisma and confidence, two vital qualities that will make them excel in the larger society.

“The way they interact on court or off court is also remarkable. They are now matured. It shows they are learning. We are happy some of them are already exhibiting leadership traits now,” he added.

According to him, the One Win Camp has come to stay. “It’s like a ritual where we have programmes with the girls annually.

“During the course of the programme, we let them know they can have a future in basketball.

“It was in an advanced stage this year, as they grow, we see changes.

There was an educational session where we brought knowledgeable people who educated them,” he added.

Initiator and CEO of the One Win Camp, Coach Christiana Nnorom (aka Carter) while interacting with newsmen on the sidelines of the closing ceremony, said that 1,600 girls participated in this year’s edition and called for sponsors to reach more girls in the next edition.

“We have 1,600 girls in this year’s edition, which was a two-month programme.

“We want to tell Global Sports Monitoring Programme (GSMP) and MicroManna Kiddies Academy a big thank you for supporting us.

“We hope to get more sponsors for the next programme in view of the tremendous impact it is having on the girl-child who is more vulnerable,” she said.

Coach Carter said that they were happy that female lawyers, under their umbrella body FIDA, were on ground to further educate the girls.

“We are happy that female lawyers (FIDA) came here and they spoke with the girls and sensitized them,” she said.

She explained that, “I am so happy because a lot of the girls opened up on how they are being molested by neighbours and others and were told how it could be stopped.