The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured that all its camps across the country were safe and COVID-19-free for 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream Two orientation course.

The director, press and public relations, NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, stated this while speaking on the orientation course which commenced on Wednesday.

Adeyemi, who said the briefing became necessary to give Nigerians accurate information on NYSC safe camp reopening measures, said the body had put in place adequate measures toward safe re-opening of the orientation camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is testing of all visitors and non-camp officials entering the camp premises. The number of participants allowed into the camp is reduced nationwide so that there can be enough room for physical and social distancing. Prospective corps members resume in batches over a period of five days in order to avoid crowds during registration,” she explained.

She added the cut-off date for the registration of corps members will be midnight of Saturday, September 4, 2021 while the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 with the closing ceremony on the September 21, 2021.