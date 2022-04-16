The death of the accomplished and legendary musician, Orlando Julius Ekemode has put the global music industry into mourning.

The septuagenarian musician died Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Orlando Julius’ musical career was gigantic and adventurous, having travelled across many continents and promoted the Afro high life music genre to what is known as Afrobeat music today. The native of Ikole -Ekiti contributed greatly to the funk jazz music of the 70s and 80s performing with great bands.

Speaking on his demise, Prince Eji Oyewole, an accomplished music veteran said his death puts a bad taste in his mouth, after hearing it from a broadcaster friend.

“Orlando Julius death is very painful and a great loss to me and the music industry. He is a a great friend and such a great man. His contribution to the music industry is huge having been in the industry before the likes of Fela.

“I was with him when he was with late Eddie Okonta’s Band at the Paradise Club in Ibadan in the 60s. I was on my way to Lagos to join Bobby Benson’s Band . My heart is with Latoya Aduke, his wife and the entire Ekemode family. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” says Prince Eji Oyewole.

Duro Ikujenyo, a pianist and musician said listening to Orlando Julius music as a teenager inspired him to take to music.

Ikujenyo who has released several albums and worked with the Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, said Orlando Julius illustrious career can never be forgotten in the annals of history as he is a beneficiary to his dexterity and passion for good music. “I was with Baba Orlando in his house few years ago and will always appreciate their hospitality. Aside being a legendary musician who has made giant strides to put African music on the map, he along with his wife, Latoya are a great couple and host, always having my interest at heart and that of young musicians. I will miss him. take heart Latoya,” he said.