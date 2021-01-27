BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURUIKE, Owerri

Worried by the recent clash between some soldiers and members of the controversial IPOB Eastern Security Network (ESN) in some council areas of Imo West Senatorial Zone of Imo state, the state Chairman of the Change Nigeria Party (CNP), Prince Fabian Onyebuchi Onuoha, has advised military personnel deployed to the volatile areas to tread with caution in their operations.

Prince Onuoha has also called on major stakeholders in the area to put heads together to restore peace and order in the embattled council areas.

Speaking to our correspondent, the politician who hails from the Nwangele council area of the state noted that it is only through meaningful dialogue, consultation and compromise that peace, unity and tranquility could prevail and also pave the way for resumption of normal daily activities.

The business magnet who decried the wanton loss of lives and properties in the area by some hoodlums in the midst of the crisis also appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to use his good office to restore peace in the troubled council areas.

The CNP Chieftain also enjoined military personnel drafted to the council areas to shun further harassment, intimidation and arrest of innocent members of the public to avoid possible jungle justice at the end of the day.

“The military should exercise utmost care and caution in fishing out the perpetrators of the senseless mayhem so that innocent people do not suffer for an offence they did not commit”.

Adding that all illustrious sons and daughters of the area, should take it as a challenge to restore normalcy in the area.

The state chairman of CNP Prince Onyebuchi Iwuoha called on the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma to intensify efforts in restoring peace and tranquility within the Local Government Areas in Imo West Constituency.

This is as Commercial activities and vehicular movements are still at their lowest ebb, just as the roads linking Orlu, Ideato North to Anambra state have been obstructed for stop and check exercises.

He advised Governor Hope Uzodinma to ensure that soldiers keeping vigilance in the areas discharge their duties with utmost civility and decorum.

Iwuoha who took exception to the presence of soldiers in a civil matter warned that the military should be cautious and circumspect in fishing out the penetrators of the mayhem to avoid possible jungle justice against innocent individuals.

The politician and business magnet also enjoined all major stakeholders in the Imo West district to rise up and speak out instead of sitting on the fence for the restoration of peace in the volatile region.

Prince Iwuoha charged the peoples representatives at the National Assembly, Prince Ugonna Ozuirigbo and Traditional Rulers to galvanize support for the citizenry, as this is the time to act and serve as catalyst for sustainable peace and development.