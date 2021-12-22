A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba on Tuesday granted five Dowen College students, accused of the alleged assault and death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromo, bail in the sum of N1 million each.

Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola who admitted the boys, who were charged by the police with conspiracy and homicide to bail also ordered them to produce two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate further directed that one of the sureties must be their parent, and that they must swear an affidavit of compliance.

Magistrate Adeola also maintained that the passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minors were represented in court by their lawyers, Godwin Omoaka (SAN), Miss Ifeoma Eson, A.E. Amah, Eze Ajibo and Micheal Ayinla.

The court had on December 9 remanded the suspects in a juvenile home over the tragic incident for 25 days to enable the police conclude their investigation.

The court further directed that three staff of the school be remanded in police custody and that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Oromoni Jnr died of complications of injuries he sustained from an attack by a group of five senior colleagues for allegedly refusing to join a cult group in the school.

ADVERTISEMENT