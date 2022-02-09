A consultant pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Dr. Sunday Soyemi, has told the Lagos State Coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Omoroni, that the deceased could have survived if he was well treated.

Soyemi, who was called by the coroner to give evidence on the autopsy he carried out on the deceased, said based on his finding, Oromoni’s illness could have been properly managed if he was taken for proper treatment.

The pathologist, who insisted that the 12-year-old Dowen College’s student died of Septicemia (Sepsis), claimed that his condition was not a terminal case.

Soyemi, who was led in evidence-in-chief by the director of public prosecution (DPP), testified that from his findings during the autopsy the deceased indicated a generalised infection of the body.

The witness, who has conducted over 500 autopsies, described his finding as lobar pneumonia.

He said, “It was an infection of the lungs, the deceased also had infection of the liver, the kidneys, infection of the right arm, the soft tissue of the muscles covering the bone below the ankle against all his findings.

“The summary of these is that he had generalised infections.

“This could have been treated. What could have been used in treating was massive doses of intravenous, antibiotic, intravenous fluid and blood transfusion,” he stated.

The pathologist further testified that the first pathologist who conducted the initial autopsy on the deceased failed to cut some organs that would have revealed whether the late student died of ingestion of a poisonous substance.

He disclosed that a black substance was discovered in the intestine of the deceased during the second autopsy, noting that he did not carry out a test to determine what the black substance was because LASUTH doesn’t have a toxicology laboratory.

Under cross examination by Femi Falana (SAN), he said, “In conducting the toxicology, I need to take the blood, the fluid, the vitreous to be taken and sent to the lab. And the gastric content. All these were not available at the second autopsy.

“The stomach had been opened by the first pathologist and nothing was found. The blood, urine had been sucked out during embalming.” he said.

When a lawyer, Bernard Onigah asked, “are you telling the court that it is impossible to take a sample for toxicology as at the time the body was brought to him for an autopsy?” The consultant pathologist said yes.

Earlier during the hearing, Mr Soyemi described the first autopsy as “botched.”

He pointed out that if the deceased had been physically assaulted or beaten, all the exposed areas will show haemorrhage.

The pathologist also spoke to photographs particularly about the procedure and methods of the post mortem.