Father of the late Sylvester Oromoni Junior on Monday admitted to the Lagos State Coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri probing the circumstances surrounding the death of his son, that the deceased was treated at home and not a hospital.

Omoroni, while being cross-examined by counsel to one of the students accused of assaulting the late 11-year-old Dowen College student, Godwin Omoaka, that his son was treated at home due to the unavailability of beds in the private ward of their family hospital.

“He was taken to hospital and the doctor said there were no beds in the private ward and he was taken back to the house. Later he was taken to St Leo Diagnosis for an x-ray and scan.’’

He was asked if he would be surprised that there was no evidence of assault on the deceased?

Oromoni Senior responded that he will not be surprised, noting that it depends on when the assault occurred.

He said the assault did not occur on November 21, 2021, and that one of the students of the school told him that Sylvester got injured on November 14, 2021.

The witness further told the court that from the clinic, after the boy passed on, he called the people that wanted to go and bury the boy to bring him back.

“He was brought to the front of my gate and the police came, they took some photographs of the deceased and videoed the body.”

When he was asked if he was surprised that the family doctor told the court that he did not find any evidence of blunt force trauma on the deceased, the witness responded that he will be surprised, adding that he will also be surprised that Doctor Aghogho said the deceased died from an injection of toxic substances.

He also said that he did not call anybody to massage the leg of the deceased as earlier claimed by another witness in the matter but he only asked a relative to examine the leg.

The coroner has adjourned a further hearing to February 15, 2022.