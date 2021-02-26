BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom has again called on the Federal Government to institute a probe into contracts awarded for the establishment of Ruga settlements in parts of the country.

The Governor who made the call today while declaring open, the National Executive Council, NEC meeting and General Assembly of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, taking place in Makurdi, said though majority of Nigerians rejected Ruga, the contracts had already been awarded, saying it is however the right of the people to know what became of the funds.

Governor Ortom emphasized that Benue was the first to reject the concept of Ruga because it was deceptive and against the interest of people of the state who are predominantly farmers.

“It was necessary that funds earlier earmarked for Ruga projects be recovered and utilized for the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP”

Governor Ortom who alluded to threats and inciting statements credited to some Fulani socio cultural associations, observed that their intention was not about cattle grazing but to take over the Benue valey.

The Governor reafirmed his administration’s resolved to continue with enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.

Governor Ortom called on the church not to cease prayers and remain united in order to overcome challenges.

Earlier the National President Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, His Emminence, Reverend Samson Ayokunle said the church is united in support of the Governor’s stand against militia herders’ attacks.

Also Speaking, the Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ayatse tasked Christians to complement faith with works to achieve desired goals.