Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to security agents to shoot anyone illegally bearing an AK47 rifle.

The governor, who gave the commendation when the chairman of governing board, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Professor Adamu Kyuka paid him a courtesy call, stated that the President’s order would reduce the level of criminality, banditry and militia herders’ attacks on Benue communities as well as other parts of the country.

According to the governor, “The order will also make the communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes”

“ I am sure the order will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,” the governor stated.

He noted that President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to the calls from Nigerians on the need for the federal government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating to a state of anarchy.

Governor Ortom said Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.