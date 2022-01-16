Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Mrs Comfort Nguumbur Unongo, the wife of a former minister of Steel Development, Wantaregh Paul Unongo.

Ortom in a message to Unongo through his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, said the late Mrs Unongo, aged 54, died at Daisyland Hospital Jos, Plateau State.

He said, “ I am deeply stunned by the news of the passage of this young and high-spirited mother who had remained a stabilising force to the foremost political leader in Nigeria.

“This is indeed sad and painful, although we cannot question God’s wisdom in taking our dear mother home at this time, my prayers for you and the entire family is that God will console you and keep you strong to overcome this ugly phase in your life.

“On behalf of myself, family and the Benue State government, I send our heartfelt condolences to you and the entire Unongo Kwaghngise family over the unfortunate death of our young mother whose life is worthy of emulation,” the governor said.

The governor prayed that God would comfort him and the entire family at all times and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also prayed that the foremost political leader take solace in the fact that his wife lived an accomplished life.

