BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed worry at the declining performance of Lobi Stars in the current Nigeria Professional football League.

This is even as the Governor assured that whoever fund to shortchange players which has led to their poor performance as alleged must be made to refund such monies.

Governor Ortom expressed the worry after the flagging off of the 8th Edition of Science and Technical Colleges Games 2021 in Gbajimba, Guma local government area informed team has no excuse whatsoever for their poor performance in the league

According to him, Government places premium on the team in huge funding, maintaining that it has been placed on first line charge.

Governor Ortom said he has met with chairman of the club who doubles as the Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu as well as the Vice Chairman and discussed extensively issues responsible for the team’s dwindling performance.

The Governor also announced that there will be likely shake up in Lobi management to ensure optimal performance.

“Lobi is dear to the hearts of my administration and to all Benue people that is why we have placed the club on first line charge. I have met with my deputy Governor who is the chairman of the club to look critically at the issues with the club and by the time I get full briefing from him, action will be taken”

“My Government has attach so much importance to the Club as shown by our action that is why we have placed the team on first line charge and their funds are released as salaries are paid and whenever there is extra expenditure and they seek my approval, I always approve so there should be no excuses”

Once it is verified that certain persons were shortchanged, those who are responsible for that will be made to refund such money”, the Governor warned.

It should be noted that only recently after Lobi’s hard earned 2-1 win over Katsina United in Makurdi, fans carried placards alleging deduction of players salaries and allowances even as they called for the sack of the Vice Chairman Mike Idoko.