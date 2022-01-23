Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has flagged-off the digital photography and aerial survey to commence the capturing of the entire land mass in the state and eliminate the issue of duplication of Certificates of Occupancy alongside other land issues.

The survey, our correspondent gathered, is part of the Benue Geographic Information Services project initiated by the administration.

Performing the ceremony at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) NAF Base in Màkurdi at the weekend, the governor said the aerial survey aircraft would focus on capturing of land at local government headquarters and mini urban areas of the state.

He said the intention of government was to qualify for the World Bank grant of $5 million.

He added that the total amount for the project is N6 billion, and already, the state government had paid over N3 billion and would make available N500 million this week for the continuation of the project.

“When this project is completed, we have succeeded in computerising the entire land mass in the state and the administration of land will be easy.

“Also, when this project is completed, it will completely eliminate the issue of duplication of Certificate of occupancy”

“At the end of this project, the state would have comparative advantage and above all, revenue generation and collection for the state would also be easier and by this the state would be making billions of naira every year,” he said.

Commending the contractors for a good job, the governor said the intention was to complete the project and put it into use by April or before next Democracy Day celebration.