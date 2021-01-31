Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed shock over the death of the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council, Mrs Victoria Asher.

Asher died yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi, after a surgery.

Ortom, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Terver Akase, yesterday in Makurdi, said the death of Asher was “a painful loss not only to the media community but to the entire state.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the late NUJ chairman as a hardworking woman who related well with others and stood for excellence in her profession.

The governor stated that the government and people of Benue would miss Asher’s contributions to the state.

He prayed God to grant her eternal rest and give her husband, the family and colleagues, particularly the Benue State Council of NUJ, the strength to bear the loss.

Also, the national secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it received with sadness, the sudden death of the Benue State Council Chairperson, Mrs Victoria Asher

In a statement by the assistant national secretary of the NUJ, Midat Joseph said the national president of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo had declared three-day national mourning, starting from Monday, 1st, February 2021 in honour of the deceased.

“State Councils are advised to suspend all activities within the period in honour of Comrade Victoria Asher,” the statement added.