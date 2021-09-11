Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has hailed the proposal by members of the House of Representatives to ensure that responsible Nigerians own legitimate weapons for self defence.

The governor also said he supported his counterparts in Lagos and Rivers for securing court judgments against the FIRS on the collection of VAT, Value Added Tax (VAT) adding that he is in total support for the move as long as it is constitutional.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi yesterday after his return from Abuja, Governor Ortom said it was unfair for herdsmen to be allowed to carry firearms while farmers are carrying matchetes, arrows and spears to defend themselves.

The governor who appreciated the House of Representatives for the move, urged the Senate to also key into the proposal.

He commended the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party for finding him worthy to serve as deputy chairman of the zoning committee of the party’s 2023 zoning arrangements, with a promise to synergize with his colleagues to deliver on the assignment.

The governor said he had already directed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to look into provisions of the law on VAT to enable Benue take an informed decision.

“I have asked the Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice to study the law and let me know its implication.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong in embracing the law as long as it conforms with the constitution, whether it affects states positively or negatively.

“I support the governors of Rivers and Lagos States for what they are doing.

“Anything that is in tandem with the rule of law I will accept, but if anyone thinks otherwise the best thing to do is to go to court.

“I heard they are in court and if the case is decided otherwise by the Supreme Court we will accept it,” he said.

He further said zoning was what determined whether a party would win or lose an election.

The governor said he was confident that his party, the PDP, would get it right and win the 2023 election overwhelmingly to once again rule Nigeria.

He said the party was repositioned to give Nigerians the needed freedom they desired, considering what is happening in the country.

“There is nothing the APC didn’t promise Nigerians in 2015, I was there but immediately they assumed leadership they did not keep to their promises.

“By October, we will hold our national convention in preparation for the 2023, elections and I believe this time we will get it right. I know, and Nigerians also know, that PDP is the only party that will provide them the freedom to exercise their rights without hitches,” he said.

Ortom also described the media as critical stakeholders in the development of the society, adding that journalists should be given their due honour at all times.