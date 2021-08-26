The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has queried the management of Channels Television over comments made by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on the station’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’, on Tuesday.

NBC described the Benue State governor’s comment as “inciting, divisive and unfair.”

A letter to the television station titled, ‘Notice of Infraction’ dated August Tuesday, August 24, 2021 and signed by its director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, said the programme which had Governor Ortom as a guest, was observed to contain “inciting, divisive and unfair comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The regulatory body said the actions of television station negated Sections 1.10.4, 3.1.1, 3.3.1(b), 3.3.1(e), 3.11.1(a), and 3.12.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Consequently, NBC said Channels Television is required to explain why appropriate sanctions should not be applied for these infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The regulatory body said the response of Channels TV should reach the commission within 24 hours of the receipt of this letter.

The letter reads in part: “The National Broadcasting Commission monitored the broadcast of your programme Sunrise Daily between 7 am and 9 am on Tuesday August 24, 2021.

“The programme which had as guest the executive governor of Benue State,

Governor Samuel Ortom was observed to contain inciting, divisive and unfair

comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.

“These negate the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code:

Section 1.10.4: The Broadcaster shall ensure that its Presenter…..shall handle it with professionalism and sound judgment to ensure that it does not lose focus or lead to unfair treatment or institution.

“Section 3.1.1: No broadcast shall encourage or incite to crime, lead to public disorder or hate, be repugnant to public feelings or contain offensive reference or organization alive or dead.

“Section 3.3.1(b): The broadcaster shall ensure that all sides to any issue of public interest are equitably presented for fairness and balance.

“Section 3.3.1(e): The broadcaster shall not treat any individual or organization in an unjust or unfair manner.

“Section 3.11.1(a): The broadcaster shall ensure that language likely to encourage or incite to crime or lead to disorder is not broadcast.”