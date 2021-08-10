Benue State government has offered scholarship to a rescued kidnapped four-year-old boy, Eje Moses from nursery school to university level.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who made the pronouncement in Makurdi when the kidnapped Ochoro Boy was presented to him, directed the state commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, to process the scholarship for immediate action.

Our correspondent gathered that some stakeholders from Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, led by the executive chairman, Hon James Jirgba, followed the chairman to witness the presentation.

It was also gathered that the child, who was abducted during the fracas between Ochoro and Bonta communities, was released after the governor issued a marching order to Konshisha Local Government Chairman and other stakeholders in the area to ensure his release.

Governor Ortom, who described Moses as a miracle child having been kidnapped and released unhurt, stated that the only legacy to bequeath to a child is education.

The governor emphasised that children are the future of the state and Nigeria at large and must be protected.

Governor Ortom, who condemned the abduction, reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to fight crime in all ramifications.

Reacting, the senator representing Benue North East, Dr Gabriel Suswam, who was also present, condemned the act, describing it as unacceptable and pledged his support to Governor Ortom to continue providing security for the Benue people.