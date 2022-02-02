Benue State government has directed the state commissioner of police to ensure full investigation into the fire that gutted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe, Gwer local government area of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who gave the directive expressed sadness over the act of lawlessness and urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are fished out immediately and brought to book.

He ordered full investigation into the incident to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the fire outbreak.

Receiving the report of the incident from the chairman of Gwer local government council, Emmanuel Otserga, Governor Ortom stated that where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage, “the perpetrators must be brought to book.”

“No act of sabotage will be tolerated in my government as a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors especially in agriculture,” he said.

The governor therefore tasked security operatives in the state to do all that is necessary to get to the root of the matter.

He said, “It is the height of irresponsibility for anyone to think of setting ablaze a farm that will boost the economic development of the area in particular and state in general in the very near future.

“Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and need to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria and Benue State cannot be an exception.”

Earlier, the chairman of Gwer local government area, Atserga told the governor that over half of the mango farm covering over 139 hectares of land was razed and that four suspects have been arrested and more are being trailed to be apprehended.

Otserga said he suspected foul play because “from the look of things, the fire was caused by the deliberate act of mischief makers. The farm is well safeguarded, there is no way fire can cross over from any quarter into the farm.”

Director of the state fire service, Mr Donald Ikyaaza also alleged that the fire was caused by sabotage.