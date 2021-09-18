Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has pledged support to programmes and activities of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners in their move against open defecation in the state.

Ortom who disclosed this during the issuance of certificates by the federal government to five local government areas in the state for attaining Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status said the activities of UNICEF through Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) had helped in curtailing the outbreak of diseases in the state.

The governor who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry of water resources and environment, Engr. Godwin Tighir, promised to support the WASH Programme to enable people of the state

benefit from the programme.

Five out of the 23 LGs were issued ODF certificates by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources under the Sanitation Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHAWN) which brought the number of Benue LGs that have attained ODF to nine.

They include Konshisha, Oju, Obi, Tarka and Buruku.

The WASH manager, Enugu Field Office, MamitaThakkar, said two LGs were on the verge of attaining ODF certification in Benue.