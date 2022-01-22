Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved the immediate suspension of four traditional rulers of Sankera intermediate area of the state for alleged gross misconduct.

The suspended chiefs according to the special adviser on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Barr. Kenneth Achabo include; Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief D.K Ijah from Ukum, Mue Ter Ichongo, Chief Terngu Iorhuna and Mue Ter Ipusu, Chief Enoch Kyumen both of Logo local government area as well as the district head of Tir, Chief Boi Johnson in Katsina-Ala local government.

Barr. Achabo said; “The Tor Tiv has already appointed Chief Donald Vihive as acting Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief Stephen Tyôkpev as Mue Ter Ipusu, and Chief Orlu Mbakor as acting Mue Ter Chôngo.”

The adviser in a statement said, Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa, had also appointed Chief Philip Saamaaya as acting district head of Tir in Katsina-Ala local government.

In another development, Governor Ortom has granted pardon to 34 inmates who were on the death row awaiting execution.

The state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice, Barrister Michael Gusa who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi said 15 others who were sentenced to death have had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment, while another convict had his 21-year jail term reduced to 15.

Barr. Gusa said the decision was reached based on the recommendations of the advisory council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“Some of the convicts appealed their sentences, their appeals failed, but His Excellency in his compassionate way has decided to invoke the provisions of the Constitution to give these Nigerian citizens as well as Benue citizens reprieve and granted them amnesty, so that they will be released to have a second chance,” he said.

