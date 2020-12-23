By Anayo Onukwugha |

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to promote justice, fairness and truth, saying that Nigeria has since 2015 ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness were promoted.

This is as Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State challenged the ruling party at the centre to showcase development projects iit has delivered to the people in various states to prove that they also mean well for the people.

Ortom spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt while inaugurating the Tombia Road, Ndoni Street and Amaji Street, all in New GRA Phase 2 axis of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

“Nigeria has since 2015 ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness are promoted. Until those virtues are embraced nationally, every citizen will remain entangled and never be free,” Ortom said.

He noted that God has destined him and Wike to work together as brothers and friends in speaking up for the voiceless and marginalised people in the country.

Ortom, who said there was no security in Nigeria and the economy was also in bad shape because of the depreciation the Naira has suffered under the leadership of the APC, lamented the growing unemployment rate in the country that gave impetus to the recent youth restiveness tagged #EndSARS protest.

“Today, there is no more employment for our youths. That gave rise to the youth restiveness agitation called EndSars protest. I think any right-thinking man should not be thinking about leaving PDP for any other party or even the ruling party.

“We cannot be one-party state. The PDP in 2015 did not suppress the opposition party to turn Nigeria to be one party state. Then, that is not democracy anymore and so we want to appreciate Governor Wike for standing as the beacon of the PDP,” Ortom said.

Earlier in his address, Governor Wike said it is only the PDP governors that are developing and delivering infrastructural projects in their various states.

“These projects have continued to improve the well-being of the people to affirm that development is happening only in PDP-controlled states.

“Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects. I went and I commissioned not less than three road projects.

“They received us very well and I did say to him that the people of Rivers State will also like him to come and also commission projects in the state, so that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.

“We challenge the ruling party to tell their states to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them,” Wike said.