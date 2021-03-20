BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

A Makurdi High Court yesterday adjourned to May 14, 2021 for report on the out of court settlement in the N10 billion libel suit instituted by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom against the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Ortom had dragged Oshiomhole to court over his comments against him in an APC press conference held on July 27,2018, where Oshiomhole accused him of having a hand in the death of the two Catholic priests and other parishioners who were killed at St Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpo-Ayar Mbalom Gwer East local government on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a sermon against him.

After filing six preliminary objections to the suit and losing all, Oshiomhole approached the court for out-of-court settlement with Ortom.

When the case came up, counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Irabor, informed the court that though the matter was fixed for definite hearing, there is a new development on the out of court settlement earlier canvassed by Oshiomhole.

He disclosed that Oshiomhole had complied with the terms of settlement in part, what remains is a retraction of the publication in electronic media and some sundry issues.

He asked the court for another date to enable the parties resolve the outstanding issues.

Counsel to Oshiomhole, Titus Akuha, who held the brief for Festus Jumbo corroborated the submission of Ortom’s counsel.

After listening to the submissions from both counsels, Justice Ityonyiman adjourned the case May to 14, 2021 for report on the out of court settlement.