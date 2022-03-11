Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has cautioned that the patience of the people who are now victims and rendered homeless by the murderous activities of the suspected Fulani militia should not be tested any longer.

The governor who was reacting to the killing of six of his kinsmen who were reportedly killed by the marauding herdsmen at Ake Fish pond Iye in Uvir council ward and Yelwata in the early hours of Thursday in Guma local government area of Benue State said, “We should not be pushed to the wall.”

According to him, “We should not push the victims into looking for self-help because this will not be good for the unity of this country. I have repeatedly called on the federal government to convoke a national security summit of all ethnic nationalities to find lasting solutions to the increasing wave of terrorism that is gradually tearing up the bond in our nation. And I repeat that this is the time.”

The governor who spoke through his chief press secretary Nathaniel Ikyur said the terrorists who had earlier issued a threat to the Tse Torkula community, asking them to leave the village or face dire consequences came on motorcycles and without any herd of cattle.

Torkula is the ancestral home of the late Tor Tiv IV, HRM Alfred Akawe Torkula.

In a telephone conversation, the council chairman of Guma, Caleb Aba, who confirmed the killings said,

“Yes, there was another attack today in Guma where six persons were killed.”

He said, four of those killed were fishermen who were killed at Ake fish pond.”

As you know during this time, some people occupy the bank’s pond and make temporary tents where they fish and process it to dry for sell and the herders laid ambush in the early hours of Thursday killing four on the spot.

“Although the Police have adequately been informed of the persistent attacks, the problem now is that of fear of what would happen next, everybody just afraid.”

He said the Thursday attack happened between 3 and 4am, where four people were killed at Iye, Ake Pond in Uvir and two others killed around Yelwata axis.

According to him, “One cannot explain the reasons for this renewed killing because there was no provocation at all. The herders just came, attack the people and run back to Nasarawa where they are taking shelter.”

He appealed to the federal government and the security agencies to expedite surveillance and for the people to be more security conscious and report suspicious movements and strangers to security agencies.

“I want to urge residents in Guma to be on the watch out and report suspicious movements to the authorities,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report the police public relations officer (PPRO) ASP Catherine Anene could not be reached.