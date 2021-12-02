Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has cautioned local government chairmen to desist from multiple taxations which is one of the ways for diverting the state IGR and as well discouraging traders from coming into the state to buy produce.

In a communique jointly signed by the Governor Ortom, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), Speaker Benue State House of Assembly Titus Uba at the end of a revenue generation stakeholders’ meeting in Màkurdi decried that the absence of traders to purchase farm produce has even contributed to post-harvest losses which led to a decline in the internally-generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

The communique charged the executive council to promptly send an amendment to the state House of Assembly to plug the loopholes in the existing law that have left gaps for revenue leakages.

They also warned some of the MDAs who are in the habit of diverting monies collected from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to desist from such unwholesome practice saying, doing so contravened the state revenue generation laws.

Also, the communique ordered for immediate dismantling of all illegal revenue collection checkpoints, with emphasis that anyone caught operating such illegal revenue collection checkpoints shall be punished according to the law.

It also called on the office of the secretary to the state government (SSG) to convene a meeting between the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) and local government chairmen to know the revenue items accruing to local government and state in order to streamline the collection of same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any person who violates the revenue law no matter how highly placed shall be sanctioned.”