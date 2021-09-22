Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has warned youths in the warring communities of Bonta and Okpute of Konshisha and Oju local Government areas of Benue State against a repeat of the incident in Bonta where army personnel were murdered in cold blood.

Governor Ortom who made this known when he visited the two warring communities on a reconciliation and peace initiative meeting to end the lingering crisis in the areas warned youths against taking laws into their hands.

The governor also called on all the traditional rulers and stakeholders in the affected communities as well as the youths to support and cooperate with the security agents sent to the area instead of attacking them.

In their separate remarks, leaders of the warring communities have agreed to end the lingering communal crisis and appealed for the establishment of a police post in the boundary of the two warring communities.

Governor Ortom who was accompanied on the peace initiative meeting by the deputy governor, Benson Abounu, members of the National Assembly, state assembly and other top government officials said allowing the crisis to linger would only bring death, hunger and poverty.

He appealed to the people of Bonta and Ukpute to lay down their arms to pave way for peaceful resolution of their protracted crisis.

Senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam and his Benue South counterpart, Abba Moro, re-echoed the need for the people to give peace a chance, noting that escalating the crisis would not serve any useful purpose.

Speaking on behalf of the youths from both communities, Terkula Akaakar, Emmanuel Akpen and Mike Ube said they had agreed totally to the peace message brought by the governor but appealed that concrete steps should be taken to amicably resolve the issues.