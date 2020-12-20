All three words that title this piece convey the same meaning. The first, obviously, is not an English word. It is a Tiv word for which its rendering into English would mean anyone of the two words succeeding it. Any semblance the title has to being a tautology, is intended!

Ortom is the name of the Governor of Benue State – his last name and the one he is mostly known by. It is perhaps his greatest symbolic advantage in the field of politics in a land where names and their meanings have come to mean so much to a lot of people.

In its literal sense, the name Ortom holds instant appeal as the preferred version of who the people would want in public office. A worker, a workman, an Ortom.

That literal appeal would ignite some figurative sense and usage especially in the build up to the 2015 general elections when now Gov Samuel Ortom was running for Governor of Benue State on the platform of the APC – against the ruling PDP.

Many civil servants who were excited by the aspiration of Gov Samuel Ortom put to use their figurative skills saying one thing and meaning another – in a clever play on words, with the name Ortom. Those of them who speak Tiv language would say to each other “mo mngu Ortom, m eren party ga”. This translates in English to “I am a worker (civil servant), I don’t engage in partisan politics”. It was a partisan line alright but it is a figurative master piece that denies involvement in partisan politics and at the same time cleverly embraces the candidature of “Ortom” even when literally saying a different thing. Those familiar with figurative devices will refer to this as irony and it is always with a dose of sarcasm. The meaning was lost on none!

True to the definition of the name he answers, Governor Ortom has continued to live up to that (worker) identity in the exercise of the mandate twice given to him by the Benue people. It is an identity that has manifested in the many projects littered across the State, some of which he selected for commissioning and has been commissioning.

This Friday (18/12/2020), exactly one week to Christmas, the Governor again embarked on another tour of commissioning. This time, in Zone C of Benue State. Precisely in Otukpo and Agatu local governments.

The LGEA Primary School Obagaji, Agatu; the Oshiogbudu- Obagaji road Agatu; Commercial Road Otukpo; Secretariat/Ochi’Idoma Road were all commissioned having been completed. The Governor also informed the elated people that the Obagaji-Okokolo-Agagbe road has also been awarded to Rock Bridge Contractors and would be completed and commissioned before the expiration of his tenure.

While researchers have continued to study the effects of names, with quite an astonishing list of the various kinds of effects names have on their bearers and how people relate to them, it is often said that a person’s name is the greatest connection to their own identity and individuality. Gov Samuel Ortom strengthens this belief. Next to God and family is perhaps the man’s regards for his name.

As we approach the year 2021 and all the way to the year 2023, the people of the State will continue to hope that the Governor remains committed to his identity as a workman; as an Ortom! Indeed we all crave an Ortom in public office. May Gov Ortom’s legacy truly justify the regards paid his fitting name.

Raymond Bemseer Magen is the

Principal Special Assistant on New Media to Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State