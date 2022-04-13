The 37 member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee yesterday submitted its report to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The committee submitted the report to the NEC through the National Working Committee (NWC) led by PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, at the PDP national secretariat yesterday in Abuja.

The outcome of the committee meetings which threw the presidential ticket of the party open had led to uproar from various southern socio-cultural groups in the country even as Southern governors and South East aspirants have insisted on the presidency coming to the region.

But the committee chairman and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, denied that the committee has thrown the ticket open to all contestants, adding that only the NEC can take such a decision.

Recall that the NEC at its 95th meeting constituted a 37 man committee comprising one person per state from the 36 States and the FCT. The committee was inaugurated on March 24. It was its first meeting on March 29 and second meeting on April 5 where it reached its resolution.

Presenting the report to the Ayu, the deputy chairman of the committee, minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, who stood in for Ortom, said the committee satisfied all the mandates set up by the NEC in the course of their assignment.

While delivering Ortom’s apology for being absent, Elumelu noted that the report was signed by all 37 members of the committee, stressing that the committee members were unanimous in the resolutions as contained in the report.

He declined to give insight on the details of the report, adding that only the NEC which assigned the task to them has the power to divulge the content.

“I must say that it was unanimously carried and all the signatures of all the members of the zoning committee are there for you. One thing I also wanted to add is that in Ekiti, Ayo Fayose disqualified himself because of his interest in the presidential election, which I’ve also added in the report.”

Responding, Ayu said the party was impressed with the maturity and leadership displayed by the committee members, noting that they were able to avoid rancour given the sensitive nature of the assignment.

He assured them that the recommendations will be forwarded to NEC which will discuss the report and take a final decision which all Nigerians are awaiting for.

“This decision will be known to party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee.”

He expressed confidence that the PDP will return to power at the center in 2023 and also dominate in states like it did between 1999 and 2003.

“We hope you answer that call as I’ve always done and help to unite this party in such a way that by next year, we should be talking of returning to 1999 and 2003 When we had 20 something governors, controlled both houses of the National Assembly and control the presidency because our ultimate aim as we keep saying is to win the presidency and that will happen very soon.

“And it can only happen because of leaders like you, the unity you have demonstrated shows that the PDP is a very united political party. We are not like the other ones that are bickering all over the streets and I want us to continue in that spirit. So that next year we’ll be at Eagle square on May 29 2023.”