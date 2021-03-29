BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Coalition of groups under the eagis of Tiv Professionals Group (TPG), has expressed hope that the Special Investigation Task Force sent to Benue State, to investigate the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom will not be a cover up, but do a thorough and transparent inquiry that will uncover the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

In a statement by the Chairman of the group , Prof Zachary Gundu during a press conference held in Màkurdi , Benue State, that all the attacks on the Benue State Governors since 2004 happened against the backdrop of sustained Fulani Herdsmen invasion on Benue Communities.

Stressing that Nigerians and Benue Citizens irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation should close ranks as brotherhood to condemn in strongest terms, the assassination attempt on the Governor.

Warning that no one should ever attempt to take Benue for granted, neither the Governor nor the people, as well as the ancestral lands.

The group recalls with nostalgia, that in 2004, armed Herdsmen had attacked the former Benue State Governor , Dr. George Akume, ( current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs), along Lafia-Akwanga Highway. Though he escaped death, Chief Andrew Agom who was in the same vehicle with him was killed in the process.

He further recount that even the immediate past Governor, Dr Gabriel Suswam (now a serving Senator , representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, was also ambush by Fulani herdsmen on March 11, 2014, at Tse Akanyi , where he went with security chiefs to assess the damage caused by the herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area, and in a gun battle with the herders, several people were killed but he also escaped unhurt.

“The attempt on Ortoms life underscores the state of insecurity in Benue and the country as a whole. It also underscores the failure of the Federal Government to act decisively against terror rings that have taken over ungoverned spaces, highways and forests to terrorize law-abiding citizens”

The Group also lamented a situation whereby the leader of the Fulani nationality Movement Umar Amir Shehu who claimed the assassination attempt on the Governor boasted that Ortom escaped death because of communication error emphasizing that he would not be so lucky next time and as well threatened to carry out attacks on what they called strategic human assets and material assets of the state and non-state actors alongside individuals known to harbour anti-Fulani sentiments saying, these attackers are still going about freely”

“The Governor has repeatedly drawn the attention to the threat on his life and the insecurity in the Benue valley, after he sign into Law the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, where he was openly and repeatedly threatened by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore whose national leaders had warned that blood would flow if the law was not repealed, but all these fell on deaf ears”

“Benue has continue to suffer Fulani herdsmen burden of unimaginable proportions, Between 2013-2020 alone, herdsmen have killed more than 3,000 men, women and children in cold blood, across twelve Local Governments of the State leaving over 1,000 with permanent disabilities, while several hundreds are still missing.

“Over 100,000 households have been affected in the State leading to the displacement of thousands of people, who are permanently being housed at various Internally Displaced Persons camps, these people are exposed to hunger, poor healthcare and other forms of deprivation, with properties worth billions of naira been destroyed through a brutal scorch-earth strategy by the heartless invaders”

“TPG has outrightly align itself with the River State Governor Nyesom Wike’s warning that dire consequences will befall Nigeria if anything happen to Ortom, saying, ‘we are fully behind our Governor and his policies, including the rejection of indiscriminate open grazing, and anyone with contrary views should steer clear”. The group added.

This is in view of the fact that the Special Investigation Task Force set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, in continuation of ongoing investigation into the reported attack and attempted murder of Governo Ortom, has arrived Makurdi, the Benue State capital.