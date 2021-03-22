BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has condemned the attacked on the Benue state Governor , Samuel Ortom by suspected marauding Herdsmen.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police CP Audu Madaki in a statement warned that such lawlessness will not be condoned in the state under his watch.

CP Madaki explained that the command on Saturday 20th March, 2021 at about 12:00hrs received a distress call from one of the police officers deployed as Escort to the Governor of Benue State on the attack.

According to him, “the Officer explained that while they were on escort duty with the Governor to his farm located at Abua Village, Gboko road, Makurdi; some armed men numbering about 15 came out from the bush and started shooting sporadically at his Excellency’s entourage”

Speaking through the Command “s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene stated further that the Officers were able to repeled the attackers and secure the Governor back to Government House Makurdi unhurt.

“Upon receipt of this information, a team of police officers were detailed to the scene to prevent further breakdown of law and order and on the spot assessment of the crime scene.

CP Madaki while condemning the unprovoked attack on the Governor, commended officers who were involved in the gun duel for bravery and ordered an immediate investigation into the case.