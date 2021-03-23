BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The Military Troops Operating in Benue Nasarawa and Taraba States codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) has disclosed that it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State.

Commander, OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini who disclosed this to newsmen while conducting them round the Tyo-Mu Community where Governor Samuel Ortom was reportedly attacked by armed Herdsmen last Saturday, said OPWS troops have been deployed to the community to forestall incidences of armed banditry.

He noted that the patrol of troops in the area would help check cases of militia herdsmen and other criminal elements emerging from the forest across River Benue to unleash mayhem on the people.

“Troops of OPWS have been deployed to the area and are currently combing the forest which serves as a hideout for the assailants, even their makeshift camps has been destroy by the troops”

The military Commander stated that the coming of the security formation to Benue had improved security to a large extent, saying some notorious criminal elements in Sankera axis had also been neutralised.

Maj Gen Yekini while answering questions from journalists on the insecurity situation in Sankera, appealed to residents to volunteer information about bandits hideouts for necessary action, pointing out that refusal to provide useful information had been their major challenge in flushing Criminal elements in the axis.

“We are here to clear bandits from their hideouts, we should not be judged by this singular assignment. We have accepted it was a security breach and we will take action to Forestall normacy.”

The OPWS Commander stated further that since coming on board three years ago, over 1000 armed criminals have been neutralized, and close to 700 weapons recovered in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States with the highest number of arms recovery made in Benue.