Former special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Assembly Matters, Abdulrahman Suleiman Kawu Sumiala, has said Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom attack on President Muhammad Buhari is beyond politics.

Kawu, in a statement he issued in Kano yesterday, said the governor was attacking the president to cover up his failures, lamenting that “as a chief security officer of your state what did you do to stop the senseless and persistent killings of the innocent citizens in your state?

Before you point an accusing finger at the president, you should tell us what you have done to stop the unfortunate and barbaric killings that had been going on in Plateau State under your watch.

The former presidential aide said Nigeria is in a trying period concerning security and the killings happening in many parts of the country were condemnable.

He said, “We are all worried about the insecurity situation we found ourselves, but we must also appreciate and support the efforts being made by Nigerian authorities to restore normalcy to the crisis prone areas.”