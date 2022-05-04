Immediate past chief of staff (CoS) to the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, Mr Terwase Orbunde has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orbunde who is from Kwande intermediate left the PDP in the wake of the consensus arrangement which favoured the people of Vandeikya LGA of the state.

The former CoS joined the APC when he registered as a member of the party at Ajio, Mbaketsa council ward of Shangev-ya in Kwande local government area of the state, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the APC has also zoned the governorship seat to Jechira intermediate WHICH COMPRISED Vandeikya, Konshisha and the Zone C.

The zoning committee also asked the people of Kwande to shelve their ambition of emerging candidate to run the 2023 governorship race on the platform of the APC.

Shortly after being presented with the APC membership card by the ward chairman, Godwin Ager, Orbunde explained that the APC has promised to provide him with the opportunity to explore his political future on its platform.

The former CoS appreciated his political associates, supporters, and partners for their prayers, patience, support, as well as goodwill.

Earlier, Orbunde had submitted his letter of resignation from the PDP, to the ward chairman of the party, Tersoo Ukaa. He expressed gratitude to the PDP for the privileges it gave him while he was a member of the party.